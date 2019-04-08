Kevin James Yeargin (03-23-19)

Kevin James Yeargin, born in Athens, on March 8, 1989, died in Barstow, Calif., on March 23, 2019. A lifelong resident of Hull, he was 30.
He was a member of Newtown Baptist Church and had been employed by Walgreens and Walmart. Kevin was a free spirit who enjoyed traveling, and had visited many states in the U.S., and both Japan and the Philippines internationally.
Survivors include his parents: Jackie Lynn Yeargin and Lori Lynn Marcotte Yeargin, Hull; sister, Christine Yeargin, Hull; and maternal grandparents: Bill and Rachel Marcotte, Michigan.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James and Ruth Yeargin.
Memorial service: Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Newtown Baptist Church. Kevin’s dear friend, the Rev. John Guest, will officiate. The family will greet friends following the service.
Flowers or optional and memorials can be made in his memory to a charity of one’s choice.
Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory, Elberton is in charge of arrangements.
