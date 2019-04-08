Herman L. Carter, 93, Hoschton, went to be with the Lord on April 7, 2019.
He was born July 27, 1925, in Jackson County to the late Pasco L. and Seanie Kilgore Carter. Herman was preceded by his first wife and mother of his children, Lenora Puckett Carter. He was also preceded by his brothers, Albert Carter, Douglas Carter and Harold Carter. Herman was a U. S. Army Veteran, having served during World War II in the Pacific Theater of Operations. He was a retired poultry and cattle farmer and was a member of Bethabra Baptist Church. Herman had resided in Barrow County for most of his life.
Surviving are his wife, Betty Butler Carter, Hoschton; children, Kenneth Carter, Statham, Melinda Whiddon, Hoschton, Earl Carter, Statham, and Carol Klugh, Maysville; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren also survive.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, April 9, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Wednesday April 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Bud Klugh officiating. Interment to follow in the Bethabra Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers are Johnny Lee Klugh, Caleb Wallace, Ben Head, Justin Simmons, Luke Walker and Wade Carter.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Herman L. Carter (04-07-19)
