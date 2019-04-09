Erwin wins in landslide

Posted by
BanksNewsTODAY
Tuesday, April 9. 2019
Chris Erwin won the Georgia House District 28 race in a landslide on Tuesday, taking 76 percent of the vote.
Erwin had a total of 4,492 votes in Banks, Habersham and Stephens counties, while incumbent Dan Gasaway had 1,385 votes.
In Banks County, Erwin had 2,252 votes and Gasaway had 383.

For more details on the election, see this week’s issue of the Banks County News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.