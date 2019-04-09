Erwin wins in landslide

Chris Erwin won the Georgia House District 28 race in a landslide on Tuesday, taking 76 percent of the vote.
Erwin had a total of 4,492 votes in Banks, Habersham and Stephens counties, while incumbent Dan Gasaway had 1,385 votes.
In Banks County, Erwin had 2,252 votes and Gasaway had 383.
For more details on the election, see this week’s issue of the Banks County News.
