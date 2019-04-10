One lane of traffic will be closed on Davis St. in downtown Braselton on April 10 as crews install a decorative crosswalk. Crews will begin working at 8 a.m. and end at 6 p.m.
The crosswalk will begin at the stairway between the parking deck and entrance driveway near Braselton Brewing Company and end along the lower patio area at the Braselton Brothers Department Store building, town leaders state.
"We are hopeful this job will be completed in one day," according to a town news release. "However, if it is not, crews will return at 8 a.m. on Thursday to finish. If traveling through this area, use caution. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we add this creative safety feature to the downtown district."
One lane to close on Davis St. for crosswalk construction
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry