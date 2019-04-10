BASEBALL: Panthers swept again in region play

Trying to keep its playoff hopes afloat, Jackson County needed a sweep over Hart County last week but instead was swept.
The Panthers (6-16, 3-12 Region 8-AAA) fell at Hart County 11-2 last Tuesday, followed by 3-2 and 11-3 home losses to the Bulldogs in a Thursday doubleheader to close the series.
Jackson County, which has dropped its last 10 games, isn’t mathematically eliminated from the state playoffs, but needs wins and a lot of help to qualify for the postseason.
The sixth-place Panthers must sweep their final region series this week against last-place Monroe Area and hope for Franklin County (5-7 in Region 8-AAA) to lose its final six region games and East Jackson (5-7 in Region 8-AAA) to drop five of its last six region games.
Jackson County owns a tiebreaker over East Jackson but not against Franklin County.
The Panthers will begin their series with Monroe Area today (Wednesday) at home at 5:55 p.m. Jackson County will close out the three-game set with a doubleheader Thursday at Monroe Area starting at 5 p.m.
As for the Hart County series, the Bulldogs jumped out to a 5-1 lead after three innings last Tuesday and closed the opener with six unanswered runs.
Logan Stockton went 3-for-4 to lead the Panthers at the plate in the loss.
Jackson County led the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader 1-0 until the fifth inning when Hart County plated three runs to take the lead. The Panthers scored one run in the bottom half of the inning, but didn’t answer any further in suffering a second loss in the series.
Jackson County starter Jared Adams threw four shutout innings to start the game before running into trouble in the fifth inning. He pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) and only two hits, while striking out seven batters and walking four.
Evan Giroux led Jackson County at the plate, going 2-for-2 and scoring two runs.
Stockton got the starting nod in the nightcap and threw the first three innings, allowing two hits and four runs (two earned), exiting with the Panthers down 4-2. Hart County then broke the game open with a five-run fourth inning to take a 9-2 lead in closing out the sweep.
Hart County starting pitcher Will Dean threw a complete-game, three-hitter, fanning 13 Panther batters.
Both Stockton (1-for-4) and Bryce Beverly both drove in runs for Jackson County.
BASEBALL: Panthers swept again in region play
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry