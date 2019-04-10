BASEBALL: Tigers end skid with win at Athens Academy

If the Commerce Tigers are going to be a top-eight team in the state when the Class A public state playoffs begin, the team may point to Monday night’s 10-4 win at Athens Academy as the catalyst for a bye and homefield advantage.
“It might have been the biggest win of the year,” Tigers’ skipper Steve Cotrell said. “Last week was tough and kind of put our back to the wall with trying to accomplish our goal (of) finishing in the top eight.”
The Tigers suffered three-straight losses after last Monday’s win over Elbert County. On the road Monday, it was all a “team effort” to get the win, according to Cotrell.
The Tigers accounted for 15 hits. Gray Holbrook and Evan Davis accounted for three hits apiece. Jacob Welch hit three RBIs home, while Chase Bridges and Will Slater had two RBIs apiece.
After trailing 2-0, the Tigers got on the board in the second inning with one run, then put up five in the third to seize control of the game at 6-2. Entering the top of the seventh, the lead was 7-4, but the offense put up three more runs to put the game away.
On the mound, Tucker Maloch went the distance for the win. Maloch gave up nine hits and recorded three strikeouts.
“Tonight was just all about a team effort and mindset of everybody doing their job,” Cotrell said. “Offensively, it was a team effort. I think everybody in the lineup (did) something productive, and even (Kane) Goodman and Slater coming off the bench to get big hits at the end.
“Tucker has been getting better every time out and he just competes. I’m proud of everybody tonight.”
If the Tigers do finish in the top eight, Cotrell said there are “advantages and disadvantages” to garnering the bye.
“But the main advantage would be not to have to travel five hours starting the second round,” he said. “I do not like having that long of a break, but we can adapt a little to that situation by scrimmaging one another.”
Athens Christian 8, Commerce 1 (Friday): Despite getting 10 hits, the Tigers fell by seven runs. Athens Christian put up five runs in the top of the first and the Tigers couldn’t recover. Chandler Martin and Davis accounted for two hits apiece. The Tigers’ defense committed three errors.
Claxton 6, Commerce 5 (Thursday): The Tigers led 3-1 after four innings but Claxton put up five runs in the top of the fifth to take command of the game. The Tigers scored one run in the bottom of the fifth and sixth, but couldn’t find another in the seventh. Colby Rogers had two hits in the game. The Tigers had eight total.
Prince Avenue 6, Commerce 1 (Tuesday): Tied 1-1 in the bottom of the fifth, Prince Avenue scored one run to break the tie and four runs in the bottom of the sixth to put the game away. The Tigers had six hits. Rogers had two hits and Hayden Hutto had one. Rogers pitched 4 2/3 innings and recorded five strikeouts.
