Beverly Lynn Caudell Jordan (4-8-2019)

Lula - Beverly Lynn Caudell Jordan, 71, of the Rock Springs Community, Lula, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, April 8, 2019.
Born in Toccoa, Georgia, on November 10, 1947, to the late James Hermit and Gladys Ayers Caudell, Mrs. Jordan was a teller with First National Bank of Habersham with over 15 years of service. After leaving the bank, she worked alongside the love of her life at their family business, Jordan Machine Shop. She loved quilting, crocheting, and spending time with her grandchildren. Mrs. Jordan was a lifelong resident of Banks County and a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Dayle Jordan, Lula; daughters and sons-in-law, Amy and Dr. Mark Stroud, and Amber & Ron Gilbert; grandchildren, Riley Stroud, Carter Stroud, Raegan Gilbert and Cate Gilbert; sister, Willadene White (and the late Sam White), Lula; special family member, Taylor Gilleland; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral service: Wednesday, April, 10, 2019, 1t 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Baptist Church with Dr. Mark Stroud and the Rev. Derek Howard officiating. Interment to follow in Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, April 9, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
An online guest register is available for the Jordan family and may be viewed atwww.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia, 706-778-8668, is in charge of arrangements.
