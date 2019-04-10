Baseball Roundup: Apalachee gets critical 6-3 win at Lanier

The Apalachee High School baseball team put up some offensive fireworks early and then relied on a gutsy pitching performance from Hunter Parks on Tuesday to pick up a 6-3 win at Lanier in the first of a critical three-game GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA series this week.
With the victory, the Wildcats (13-11, 4-6 region), who entered the game in a four-way tie for third place in the region, are now tied with Dacula (9-14, 4-6) for third as they vie for their first-ever state playoff berth. Lanier (8-15, 3-7) and Gainesville (8-15, 3-7), which Apalachee took two of three from last week, are tied for fifth.
Parks had to maneuver around baserunners all night Tuesday as the junior right-hander gave up three runs on 12 hits to the Longhorns and issued a pair of walks while striking out seven. After giving up a two-out single in the bottom of the seventh that put runners on first and second and brought the tying run to the plate, Apalachee coach Allan Bailey brought in freshman Manning West to try to preserve the victory. West got ahead 0-2 on JJ Jessee, then went to a full count. After Jessee fouled off a pitch to stay alive, West got him to fly out to right fielder Luke Woodall to pick up the save.
The Longhorns grabbed an early 2-0 lead in the first on an error and an RBI double by Jake Ludwig, but the Wildcats responded with four in the top of the second. Alex Cook led off with a walk, stole second and scored on a double by Austin Holbrook. After a popout, Woodall walked, Chris Miller reached on a bunt single to load the bases, and Parks legged out an infield hit to tie it. AJ Forbing then drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in the go-ahead run, Chase Chancey’s sacrifice fly made it 4-2.
The Wildcats pushed another run across in the third on a passed ball and then went up 6-2 in the sixth on an RBI double by Chancey that chased home Forbing. Lanier closed to within 6-3 in its half of the sixth on an RBI groundout by Mikey Kass.
The series was scheduled to continue Wednesday at Apalachee and will wrap up Friday back at Lanier. First pitch is set for 5:55 p.m. The Wildcats will close out the regular season next week with a three-game series against Dacula.
The first game of Winder-Barrow’s three-game region series against Habersham Central this week that was originally scheduled for Monday was postponed two days in a row due to rain.
The game was rescheduled to be played Wednesday as part of a doubleheader at Winder-Barrow, beginning at 5 p.m. The series will wrap up Friday at Habersham Central with first pitch set for 5:55 p.m.
The top-ranked Bulldoggs (18-3, 9-0 region) went into Wednesday with a chance to clinch a third consecutive region title with a sweep of the second-place Raiders (18-6, 6-3).
Winder-Barrow is coming off a third straight region series sweep last week, completing it with a 2-0 shutout at home over Lanier on Thursday. Sophomore Brady House struck out 14 batters complete-game shutout and homered to lift the Bulldoggs to victory.
House, a Tennessee commit, needed just 78 pitches to breeze through seven innings, and finished 2-for-2 with a walk at the plate as the Bulldoggs won their 10th straight contest.
Winder-Barrow scored its first run off Lanier ace Zach Murray in the bottom of the third when Trevor Maddox led off with a single and later came around to score on a passed ball. House extended the lead with a two-out, solo homer in the fifth to make it 2-0.
BCA goes 1-2
at Frederica
Bethlehem Christian Academy ended a three-day tournament at Frederica Academy last week on a positive note, knocking off Valwood of Valdosta on Saturday, 7-1.
Landon Youngblood pitched a complete game for the Knights (5-10), allowing just the one run on seven hits while walking one and striking out three in seven innings of work.
The Knights got strong production from the top of the lineup as Russell Kiser and Andrew Klein both went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI apiece. Jacob Adams, the No. 3 hitter, also went 2-for-4, while Parker Torres drove in a pair.
BCA took the lead with five runs on the top of the second, via a wild pitch, sacrifice flies by Bryce Peppers and Torres, a double by Kiser and a single by Klein. They added on in the fifth on a double-play ground ball that made that made it 6-1, and Torres padded the lead with an RBI single in the sixth.
BCA started the week with a 1-0 loss to Brookwood School of Thomasville on Thursday as the Warriors scored the game’s only run on an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh. That spoiled a terrific outing by Klein, who pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed the run on nine hits with a pair of strikeouts. The Knights managed just five hits and couldn’t score off Brookwood’s Jacob Lauderdale, who fanned 11 with no free passes in seven innings to pick up the win. Drew Everett went 2-for-3 to lead the Knights at the plate.
BCA then lost 9-2 on Friday to GHSA opponent Bacon County.
The Knights were scheduled to visit Lake Oconee Academy on Tuesday and will resume GISA Region 4-AAA play Friday when they host John Milledge Academy. BCA is currently 2-3 in region play.
