Soccer: Apalachee boys rally past Bulldoggs in overtime

Apalachee’s boys soccer team didn’t need to win Thursday’s match at Winder-Barrow to clinch a playoff spot, but Wildcats coach Chad Hooper was pleased to see his team fight back from an early deficit to pull out a win over its archrival as it readies for postseason action.
Senior captain Chris Godinez scored with 4:39 left in the 15-minute overtime period as Apalachee held on for a 2-1 victory in its GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA finale and completed a season sweep of the Bulldoggs.
“I feel like they had a lot more opportunities than us, but we had some clear-cut opportunities that we couldn’t get in the goal,” Hooper said. “When you play against top teams in the playoffs, you’ll lose a game that way and we almost lost tonight. I hate that we had to go into overtime, but it’s great that we were able to come back and get out of here with a win.”
Winder-Barrow (4-10-1, 1-9 region), already eliminated from postseason contention, came out on the attack Thursday and drew first blood on senior Cristhian Rivera’s goal with 18:32 remaining in the first half.
The Wildcats (8-5-2, 6-4) had a few chances to tie the match in the first half, but came up empty as a couple of shots landed just wide and Winder-Barrow goalkeeper Caylan Barrow stopped a couple more. Apalachee almost tied it again with 28 minutes left in the match, but a free kick by Nestor Perla from just outside the penalty box sailed over the crossbar.
The equalizer eventually came on an inadvertent own-goal on a Wildcat corner kick with 18:55 left. Winder-Barrow keeper Omar De La Rosa went up for the ball, and it glanced off his hands and a pair of Bulldogg defenders were unable to keep it out of the net.
The two teams then went back-and-forth with several breakaways apiece, but De La Rosa and Apalachee keeper Ronal Galindo came up with some big saves to send the match into overtime. The back-and-forth continued into the extra period, but Apalachee finally broke through when Perla got loose down the left side and crossed it to Godinez, who buried the shot past De La Rosa.
“The thing I love about Chris is that when you take him out of a game, he always wants to know why and what he can do to get back in,” Hooper said of Godinez. “He doesn’t like coming out. He never asks for a sub when he’s hurt or tired and he always gives 100 percent. He’s been a leader on this team for a long time, and this year there’s been plenty of games where he’s scored the winning goal or brought us back in it.”
Winder-Barrow nearly tied the match with a minute left when Brian Villanueva got an open look in the box, but his shot went just left of the goal.
“I thought Ronal really came up big in the clutch tonight and had a bunch of saves,” Hooper said of his junior goalie. “He was kind of alone back there on three of them, and he just made his body bigger and saved what I thought for sure were goals. We’ve got to fix that defensively.”
Apalachee was set to wrap up its regular season Tuesday at home against Morgan County, when Hooper planned to play his seniors and bench players.
“They have been wonderful,” Hooper said about his subs. “They have played hard at practice every day and haven’t complained about playing time. They have a positive attitude and are always cheering on their teammates from the bench, so I want to reward them.”
Apalachee will be seeded third or fourth in the region, depending on the outcome of the April 12 game between Habersham Central and Dacula. They will travel to either Alexander or Northgate on April 26 for the first round of the playoffs.
Winder-Barrow traveled to North Oconee on Tuesday and was set to visit Walnut Grove on Wednesday. The Bulldoggs will wrap up their season April 18 at home against Eastside.
