Braselton planners will consider two requests at its upcoming meeting. Planners will vote on whether to recommend a concrete recycling facility off Hwy. 124 and a residential development off Ednaville Rd.
The planning commission will hold a hearing on the requests on April 22. A second hearing will be held at the Braselton Town Council’s May 9 meeting, with a possible vote on May 13.
CONCRETE RECYCLING FACILITY
Shadburn Ferry Investments, LLC, is requesting a conditional use for 7.33 acres off Hwy. 124 near Josh Pirkle Rd. with plans to construct a concrete recycling facility.
“The site we have under contract on Hwy. 124 is ideal for this purpose,” said Garen McDonnell, manager at Shadburn Ferry. “It has easy access to I-85 with no surrounding residents. It also sits in front of the Braselton Sewer Treatment Plant and Water Reclamation. The other businesses are all warehouse and distribution centers.”
RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT ON EDNAVILLE RD.
Planners will also consider a rezoning request from Old Norcross, Inc., for a little under 19 acres off Ednaville Rd. Developers are requesting annexation into the town and plan to construct 30 detached single-family lots.
“The applicant proposes to subdivide the site into 30 lots and combine with adjacent tracts zoned R-3 creating a residential community,” said McNally & Patrick, Inc., project manager Iva Hoyle. “Homes will be constructed with a minimum of 2,000 square feet per dwelling unit. The facade of the homes will be constructed with accents of brick, stacked stone, cedar shake, stucco or fiber-cement siding.”
The neighborhood would have an entrance off Ednaville Rd.
Hoyle added the property is located in a residential area and said the development “will blend with the land use character of the surrounding area.”
Concrete recycling, residential project on planners’ agenda
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry