Maysville approves annexation of 63 acres

Wednesday, April 10. 2019
The Maysville City Council unanimously approved annexation of approximately 63 acres of property at a meeting held April 1.
John Rogers, Jeric Holdings, requested annexation of the property owned by Kelly Gordon Stagner and located on Industrial Drive and Meeks Road. Rogers said he is asking for three things; annexation, rezoning of property from current zoning of Agriculture to Industrial, and a variance on lot sizes.
See the full story in the April 10 issue of The Jackson Herald.
