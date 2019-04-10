The Jackson County Board of Commissioners agreed last week to hire an outside agency to study the county’s cyber security systems. The move comes in the wake of a massive ransomware attack that cost the county over $400,000 in a ransom payment to get the digital key to unlock the county’s computer data.
See the full story in the April 10 issue of The Jackson Herald.
County to have cyber security studied
