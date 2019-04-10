City’s new trash collector still working through issues

Advanced Disposal continues to try to smooth out transition issues between its service and that of the City of Jefferson’s old provider, Waste Pro.
Since the change, complaints have ranged from delivery of carts to trash being left behind. Many of the problems, however, arose from a third-party provider that served the city during the interim between the two waste disposal companies.
Advanced area manager, Tony Sidebotham, told the Jefferson City Council Monday that remaining issues are being addressed.
“I’ve got new drivers in place now, and we’ve got a lot of the bugs worked out, I believe,” Sidebotham said.
See the full story in the April 10 issue of The Jackson Herald.
