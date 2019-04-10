Mary Catherine Patterson (4-8-2019)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Wednesday, April 10. 2019
Statham - Mary Catherine Patterson, 70, Statham, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019.

Born in Paulding County, she was a daughter of the late Paul Dewey Graham and Clinnen Wood Graham. Mrs. Patterson enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and most importantly, spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence “Bo” Patterson and her son, Bryan E. Patterson.

Survivors include her daughter, Brittnie Aaron Patterson; daughter-in-law, Hilary Ann Patterson; grandchildren, Haley and Dawson Patterson, Moira Willingham (Colton), Leigh-ana Day (David) and Trenton William Moore; and one great-grandchild, Kayleigh Jane Willingham.

Funeral service: Friday, April 12, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, East. Interment tol follow in Athens Memory Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Prior to the service from 2 until 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Flowers are accepted.

Lord and Stephens, East is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.