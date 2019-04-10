TENNIS: Region tournament starts today for BC tennis

With the inclement weather that moved through Monday and parts of Tuesday, the Region 8-AA tennis tournament begins today at Banks County High School.
“Both teams have worked really hard to this point,” head coach Natasha Savage said. “We have worked on being physically and mentally prepared.
“I feel confident that both teams are prepared for this tournament. We set goals at the beginning of the season and we have worked to achieve those goals. Now it’s time to see the work pay off.”
The region tournament begins with both the boys’ and girls’ teams competing. The Lady Leopards come into the tournament as the No. 1 seed. The Lady Leopards are 5-0 in region play this season and will play in the semifinals against the lowest-remaining seed this afternoon with a trip to either the finals or consolation finals on the line for Thursday.
The boys’ team plays in match No. 3 today. The Leopards compete against Putnam County. If the Leopards win, they play Monticello on Thursday morning with a trip to the finals on the line.
