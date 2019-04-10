TRACK AND FIELD: BC back in action as region looms

When the Banks County boys’ and girls’ track teams compete this Friday, it will be the first competition for the programs since March 26.
Part of what head coach Will Foster wants to see from his squads is “good preparation” in their events, from their marks to running races correctly.
“Those are little things that I don’t want to affect us going into region,” Foster said. “We don’t want to test new strategies at region, so I want us to take this time to practice tactics and strategies that have worked for us this year, and get comfortable with those tactics and techniques.”
Banks County has two events before the region meet, which begins April 24 and concludes April 26. Going into this week, Foster said the team has seen “good growth” over the course of the season in a few events.
“I think we have found some hurdlers who can now compete for top points at region,” Foster said. “Our 4x400 squads have been looking solid lately, which is good since on the girls’ side, besides Kennedy Smith, they are all new to the A team.
“We have continued to progress in our distance and throwing events and have had some young athletes step into leadership roles in terms of performances and points.”
This Friday’s invite, the Leopards will compete against Rabun and Oglethorpe counties, whom are in the same region with BC. Also, defending Class A Private champion Riverside Military Academy will compete.
