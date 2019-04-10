BASEBALL: BC headed to Putnam Co. for region showdown

After dropping a region doubleheader to Social Circle, the Banks County Leopard baseball team didn’t take spring break easy.
They took spring break as a time to get better and compete. Oh, and win, which they did four times.
The Leopards went 4-0 over spring break and added a fifth win Monday when they defeated Hart County 4-1. The Leopards are back in region play this Friday when they travel to Putnam County.
“It was great to see our guys play well last week,” head coach Peyton Hart said. “Our staff was super proud of the effort and focus to improve on the miscues from last week vs. Social Circle.
“We played with a lot of energy and played pretty clean from a defensive standpoint, which is a huge focus for us at this point in the season. Hopefully we can build off of last week to continue to sharpen up for Putnam and Elbert (County). Right now, we are focused on Putnam, though. Putnam is very scrappy, they are a tough group of kids, and it will take a lot of focus and discipline in order to play with them. We look forward to the challenge of two big region road games.”
Banks County 4, Hart County 1: Tripp Williams had an RBI double in the third inning to put the Leopards on the board. Then, Braxton Simpson followed with a sacrifice fly for the Leopards’ second run. In the fifth, two bunts led to an errant throw at third base and the Leopards had their third run. The final run came after Kobe Westmoreland stole second and third, but a bad throw to third base led to him crossing home plate. Justin Whitehead pitched three innings on the mound, giving up three hits and no runs.
Banks County 11, Shiloh 0: The Leopards totaled 14 hits in the game. Williams, Ty Burchett and Whitehead accounted for three hits apiece. Burchett also went three innings on the hill, striking out three Shiloh batters.
Banks County 8, Sandy Creek 5: Braxton Simpson led the Leopards with three hits in four at-bats. His first hit of the game was a two-run single in the first inning. Williams pitched four innings, striking out five and surrendering only two runs.
Banks County 7, Cedar Shoals 0: Roman Haynes earned the win on the mound, striking out five batters over four innings. He gave up only two hits. The offense totaled 10 hits. Williams, Burchett and Simpson collected two hits apiece.
Banks County 20: Cedar Shoals 0: The Leopards scored all 20 runs in the second inning of the run-ruled win. Caden Cotton, Justin Whitehead, Jonathan Moon, Williams, Simpson and Burchett all had RBIs in the inning. Whitehead and Simpson collected two hits apiece.
BASEBALL: BC headed to Putnam Co. for region showdown
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry