The Auburn City Council approved on Thursday a new name and rental rates for the Auburn Center on College Street as the city prepares to open the venue to the public for various events.
The renovated building will now be known as the Perry Rainey Center, a nod to the Perry Rainey Institute college it originally housed. The city plans to open the building to the public this month. It will be available to use for a wide range of events, from weddings, to reunions, to conferences.
After a few months of discussion, the council on Thursday agreed to and approved initial rental rates and options.
On weekdays, the base rates for four hours will be $500 for the main-floor board room, $1,000 for the third-floor banquet hall and $1,500 for the entire facility, with a $100 charge for each additional hour. On weekends, the base rate for eight hours wille be $1,000 for the main-floor board room, $1,500 for the third-floor banquet hall and $2,500 for the entire facility, with a $200 charge for each additional hour. For non-profit and educational groups, the cost will be $200 less than the standard rates.
The council also approved center regulations along with the rental rates. Among those fees are $45 per hour, per officer, for police security. For events with alcohol, at least one officer is required for the first 100 people in attendance.
The center will be available for rent Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays through Sundays from 7 a.m. to midnight.
City administrator Alex Mitchem said during the council’s meeting that the center now has a certificate of occupancy. He said the new flooring was completed Thursday and the only thing left to complete was the OK from the fire marshal on the building’s new elevator.
For more on Thursday's meeting, see the April 10 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Auburn council approves new name, rates for center
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry