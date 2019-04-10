Fort Yargo entrance moves this week, new visitors’ center to open

The entrance to Fort Yargo State Park in Winder will be relocated and the park’s brand-new visitors’ center will open this week.
Starting Friday, April 12, the current entrance will be closed and visitors will need to use the new entrance about half a mile south along State Route 81.
The entrance relocation was done to improve traffic safety and the new visitors’ center, which was being completed last week after a year of construction.
The visitors’ center, more than 5,000 square feet, includes an expanded gift shop with walls made of wood reclaimed from old barns around the state.
It also will have a concession area, bike rental space and public lockers.
There will be a reception room for weddings, conferences and other events and an outdoor community fire pit for various gatherings.
The fire pit sits across the lake from the historic fort.
Park manager Julia Autry said an official ribbon-cutting ceremony is being planned for later this month.
She said the park had roughly 530,000 visitors last year and she expects that number to be greater this year with the new facilities.
The project included about $4.1 million in state funding, plus funding from other public and private parties.
