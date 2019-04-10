Tennis complex, third field added to Victor Lord Park expansion project

The Barrow County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved funding for a tennis complex and a third multipurpose athletic field, as well as associated lighting for the fields and courts, as part of the Victor Lord Park expansion project.
Those elements were part of the original master plan for the voter-approved, $7.358 million 1-cent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax project, but there are not enough SPLOST funds available for full buildout of the master plan.
Tuesday’s vote came on the heels of a 4-3 decision by commissioners on March 26 to approve $500,000 from two other county funding sources to cover a significant portion of the architectural and engineering design and project management costs so that more of the proposed facilities could be built.
Those funding sources included excess amphitheater/cultural arts center funds from the 2005 SPLOST and redirected funds for various recreation projects.
The roughly $1 million in additional funding approved by commissioners Tuesday will come from three sources — the county’s capital projects reserves, a fund for county facility projects and improvements and a fund for leisure services facilities and equipment.
The money now brings the total project budget to roughly $8.95 million.
The additional money approved will pay for lighting for two fields — one synthetic turf and one sodded grass — that were already part of the construction budget with Whitesburg-based Integrated Construction and Nobility. It will also pay for construction of and lighting for a third multipurpose field (sodded grass) and a tennis complex with eight lighted courts, restrooms and separate parking from the athletic fields.
County leisure services director Dan Magee and county manager Mike Renshaw had given the board the option of adding the lighting system for the fields and building a splash pad, which was also in the original masterplan, instead of the tennis complex. But both men recommended funding the tennis courts as a means of attracting tournaments and organizations that would give a boost to the local economy and to address a shortage of available courts around the county.
See more from Tuesday's meeting in the April 10 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Tennis complex, third field added to Victor Lord Park expansion project
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry