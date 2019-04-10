BASEBALL: Panthers snap 10-game skid with dominant performance

Jackson County put together a performance to match the picturesque weather Wednesday night.
With its series opener with Monroe Area pushed back a day due to rain, Jackson County (7-16, 4-12) dominated in all three phases under clear skies to snap a 10-game losing streak with a 10-0 victory in six innings at Panther Park.
“It’s been a while to have this feeling,” Panther coach Matt Bolt said. “We threw strikes … we played defense. Zero errors. And we pounded out (12) hits and we won. It’s a beautiful day, and it’s a good day to get another win.”
Kedric Zimmer kept the Purple Hurricanes’ lineup off kilter with a highly-efficient 47-pitch effort. The ambidextrous pitcher crafted a four-hit shutout with two strikeouts and no walks. He also didn’t throw more than 10 pitches in any inning.
“When he’s on he’s nasty,” Bolt said. “And he had a great day today. He pounded the (strike) zone and he gave our defense a chance and our defense played really well behind him.”
Not to be outdone, the Panther offense pounded out 12 hits with Zac Saine going 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Tanner Crump going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Others contributing to the rout were Evan Giroux (2-for-4), Joey Corso (1-for-2, RBI) and Logan Stockton (1-for-1, two walks, two stolen bases).
“For the first time in a long time, we played well in all three facets of the game.”
The Panthers scored in a variety of ways to build a 6-0 lead after five innings.
Saine grounded out to bring home Stockton in the first inning to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead, followed by three more runs in the second inning. Corso doubled home a run, Stockton flew out to score Jared Adams and the Panthers executed a double steal to score Corso to build a 4-0 lead.
“If we get base runners, we’re aggressive and we want to put pressure on the defense, and we were able to do that because we had baserunners,” Bolt said.
The lead grew to 5-0 in the fifth inning when a Monroe Area balk allowed pinch runner Jonathan Steeb to score. An error on a pickoff attempt of Trevor Murphy at first base later brought Grant Hardegree home from third base, increasing the lead to 6-0.
Jackson County plated four runs off four hits in the sixth inning to bring the game to an early close. An RBI single from Ayden Griswold pushed the lead to 7-0 followed by Saine, who singled home two runs to put the Panthers ahead 9-0. Crump then singled home the 10th run to bring the mercy run into effect.
“It was a great way to end the game, and it’s a beautiful day and it was a good day for us,” Bolt said.
The victory kept the Panthers’ playoff hopes alive, though they need much help from other teams to reach the postseason.
“We’ve not had the year we expected to have, not the year that we wanted,” Bolt said. “But they showed up and they took care of their business, and that’s all I can ask of them.”
The series resumes tomorrow with a doubleheader at Monroe Area, starting at 5 p.m. The game was moved up a day in anticipation rain on Friday.
“Hopefully, we can just go out and take it one game at a time and see what happens,” Bolt said. “It’s unfortunate that we’ve got to rely on other (teams) at this time (to qualify for the playoffs), but baseball is a funny game. You never know. We’ll just take care of our business and keep our fingers crossed.”
