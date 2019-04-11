Anita Gail Dellana (4-9-2019)

BRASELTON - Anita Gail Dellana, 64, Braselton, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Memorial service: Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel.
Visitation: Before the service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Dellana was born July, 29, 1954, in Bessemer, Ala., to the late Thomas Lovelady and Ora Adams Lovelady. She was a retired nurse and served at Morningside Assisted Living Facility.
Mrs. Dellana is survived by her husband, Dan Dellana, Braselton; her daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and David Cain, Maysville; son and daughter-in-law Kevin and Regina Cann, Pendergrass; step-daughter, Amy Stepanek, Dacula; step-daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Justin Harrell, Winder; adopted son, Zach Edgcombe, Buford; adopted son Matthew Edgcombe. Braselton; adopted daughter, Danielle Edgcombe, Sealy, Texas; sisters, Diana Wilbanks, Cumming, and Delene Ray, Birmingham, Ala.; several nieces and nephews; and thirteen grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.
Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green Street Hwy 53, Braselton, GA 30517 is in charge of arrangements.
