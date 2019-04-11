Due to the threat of inclement weather, the Hall County Solicitor's Office has canceled the Victims' Rights Week ceremony planned for Friday, April 12, 2019.
Residents are encouraged to continue Hall County's enduring and impactful efforts to support crime victims year-round, county leaders state.
Hall County Victims' Rights Week ceremony canceled
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry