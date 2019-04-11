Hall County Victims' Rights Week ceremony canceled

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Thursday, April 11. 2019
Due to the threat of inclement weather, the Hall County Solicitor's Office has canceled the Victims' Rights Week ceremony planned for Friday, April 12, 2019.

Residents are encouraged to continue Hall County's enduring and impactful efforts to support crime victims year-round, county leaders state.
