COMMERCE - Doris Pauline Williams, 88, Commerce, died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Northridge Health and Rehab Center.
Mrs. Williams was born in Homer to the late Durall and Ruth Powers Purcell. Mrs. Williams was a member of Madison Street Baptist Church and retired from Jefferson Mills. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Williams is also preceded in death by her husband, Lacy Williams; and two sons, Hershel and Henry Williams.
Mrs. Williams is survived by her daughter, Kay Sheridan, Commerce; sister, Mary Ann Perkins, Peachtree City; seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service: Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. from Grey Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Spence officiating.
Family to receive friends: At the funeral home Saturday morning from 9-10:30 a.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Doris Pauline Williams (4-11-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry