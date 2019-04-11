HOSCHTON - Mrs. Janet Elaine Shoemaker, 60, Hoschton, entered into rest Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
Mrs. Shoemaker was born in Commerce, a daughter of the late Coleman Fred “Bud” Griffin and Shelby Holmes Griffin, Hoschton. Mrs. Shoemaker was a member of the Braselton Church of God of Prophecy and was retired from Lanier Village Estates.
Survivors in addition to her mother are two daughters, Penny Carlile and her husband Jamie, Hoschton, and Dusty Ortiz, Athens; sister, Jean Edge, Winder; four brothers, Dwight Griffin, Dahlonega, Ricky Griffin, Hoschton, Chris Griffin, Cleveland, and Tony Griffin, Pendergrass; eight grandchildren, Cody, Lacee, Ben, Zachary, Noah, Macala, Austin and Jonathan; and one great-grandchild, Jaylin, also survives.
Memorial service: Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. from the Hoschton Church of God of Prophecy, 8187 Pendergrass Road, Hoschton, with Pastor Thomas Holmes officiating.
Family to receive friends: At the church after the service.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Janet Elaine Shoemaker (4-9-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry