Basketball: McDaniel to take over WBHS boys hoops program

Travis McDaniel was hired this week to become the new head boys basketball coach at Winder-Barrow High School.
McDaniel has spent the last three seasons as an assistant at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, where he worked under his lifelong best friend, Cory Cason, and helped build the Titans into a program that went 24-6, won a region championship and reached the Elite Eight in the state’s highest classification.
“I’m really excited and can’t wait to get started,” McDaniel said Thursday after meeting at the school for the first time with the Bulldoggs’ returning and up-and-coming players for the 2019-2020 season. “There are some really good, high-level athletes here. They play in a really good region with some really good coaches. The facility is immaculate and rivals anything in Gwinnett County, quite honestly, and I’m ready to get to work on rejuvenating the program.”
McDaniel will be taking over the reins from Ron Garren, who retired in February after 40 years of coaching, including 32 as a head coach. Garren went 401-397, including a 243-217 mark in 19 seasons at Winder-Barrow, spread across two separate stints. His second tour the last six years was less kind to him as the Bulldoggs went just 37-105 during that span and reached the state playoffs only once. The Bulldoggs finished 8-18 this past winter and were eliminated by crosstown rival Apalachee in the region tournament for a second straight year.
Prior to his time at Discovery, McDaniel spent two years as an assistant at Lanier and was previously a coach at his high school alma mater, Pike County, for five seasons, the last of which he spent as a head coach after the previous coach became the full-time athletic director.
See a full story in the April 17 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
