Bridges: Jerry Glanville remains ‘Too Legit to Quit’

The return of the XFL next year will have to fill the spring void for pro football in our country.
With the disappointing way the AAF ended after only eight games through a very selfish act, the XFL suddenly has no competition for the spring viewership on the football field.
An item that was XFL-related caught my eye last week as it was announced former Atlanta Falcons head coach Jerry Glanville will be the defensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay franchise. If ever there was a coach who was of the perfect mold for the XFL, then Glanville is the one.
While maybe not the most successful in terms of wins on the football field, I’ve always said the most entertaining period in Atlanta Falcons history was from 1990-1993 when Glanville was head coach.
Glanville took a franchise that was so lacking in energy and fan excitement in 1989, that in the final home game of the season there were 7,000 (fewer I think) announced fans in attendance. I know because I was one of them. Frozen solid, I departed at halftime, questioning my sanity for even going to such a meaningless game.
I don’t think there could have possibly been a more morbid crowd at a professional sporting event than there was at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium that frigid December afternoon. One sports writer at the game said he’s heard more noise at a funeral.
All of that changed in January 1990 when Glanville, fresh off a successful stint with the Houston Oilers, was hired as the Falcons’ new top man. Immediately the culture was changed and life had been breathed back into the franchise.
Glanville has previously been associated with the Falcons as he was the defensive coordinator and secondary coach during the team’s famed Grits Blitz years from 1977-1982. Those Atlanta teams set a standard for defense in professional football that has yet to be matched to this day.
Glanville took Houston to the playoffs in three of his four seasons as head coach (he initially went there as defensive coordinator) but by the end of the 1989 season ownership decided he could move on and Atlanta hired him.
He took the Falcons to the playoffs in 1991 (winning a Wild Card game that season) but losing records in 1992 and 1993 led to him being let go.
Following stints as an announcer and race car driver, Glanville eventually resurfaced in 2005 as defensive coordinator at Hawaii for June Jones, the coach who was his offensive coordinator in Houston and Atlanta. After two seasons there he became a head coach again, this time in the collegiate ranks at Portland State.
In 2018 Glanville and Jones coached together again for the fourth time, this time for the Hamilton Tigercats of the Canadian Football League. Jones, who took over as head coach midway through the 2017 season, hired Glanville, at age 76, as his top defensive assistant coach.
As it turned out, the Tigercats had one of the top defenses in the CFL for 2018. Sports Illustrated had a great feature story about the defensive guru titled “Glanville Can’t Quit Football.”
Glanville will move South for the 2020 season directing the defense for head coach Marc Trestman, who has now been a head coach in the NFL, CFL and the XFL.
A favorite saying of Glanville’s is “Preachers preach and coaches coach.” Only half joking, Glanville says he will die while on the football field one day, be it a practice or a game.
Despite his age, many of his coaching colleagues in Hamilton said Glanville had more energy than the rest of the coaching staff combined. The coach said he still works 16-17 hours a day preparing for games.
While many see Glanville as a cartoon character, true students of the game understand what he has contributed, especially on the defensive side of the football. It’s fun to still have him involved with the sport. Bring on the rebirth of the XFL.
It will be fun to have Glanville involved. Here’s a man who has sung on stage with country music icons, appeared in music videos for Confederate Railroad and MC Hammer (an odd mix of artists for sure) and acted alongside Burt Reynolds in his final film. To me, however, he will always be a top defensive mind on the gridiron.
