George Herbert Harper (4-11-2019)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Friday, April 12. 2019
JEFFERSON - George Herbert Harper, 63, Jefferson, entered into rest Thursday, April 11, 2019.

Mr. Harper was born in Frame, W. Va., the son of the late Herbert Henry Harper and the late Agnes Elizabeth Harper. In addition to his parents, Mr. Harper is preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Jo McCune and Wanda Faye Wellman; and a bother, Bobby Joe Harper.

Mr. Harper worked in the maintenance department at Vulcan Materials for 15 years and with the City of Winder Street Department for 10 years. After retiring, Mr. Harper worked part-time for the Jefferson Recreation Department.

Survivors include two sisters, Patricia Foster and her husband Joseph, Jefferson, and Janet Eggleton, Charleston, W. Va.; and several nieces and nephews that he loved very much.

Memorial service: Private celebration of life to be held in Frame, W. Va., at a later date.

Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.