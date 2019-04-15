James Thomas “JT” Black (4-13-2019)

LULA - James Thomas “JT” Black, 87, Lula, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Mr. Black was born in Cumming to the late Homer and Cora Day Black. Mr. Black was a retired electrician and a member of IBEW 613.

Mr. Black is survived by his wife, Barbara Spriggs Black, Lula; son, Jimmy Black (Teresa), Suwanee; daughters, Cathy Eubanks (John), Concord, Connie Lynch (Mike), Duluth, and Cindy Burton, Lula; brother, Winford Black, Lawrenceville; sisters, Ann Black, Lawrenceville, and Jeanette Langley, Cumming; eight grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

Funeral service: Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Mr. Troy Jones officiating with the interment following at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Saturday, April 19, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
