Doris Davis Crowe, 88, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, April 13, 2019, she was a member of New Hope Worship Center.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, LeRoy Crowe; son-in-law, Robert McElreath; parents, Horace and Annie Mae Davis; two brothers, John and William Davis; and best friend of 50 years, Betty Fortson.
She is survived by her daughter Lynn McElreath-White and son-in-law Dennis White; sister, Mary Jackson; nephews, John, Edward and Stephen Davis who grew up in her home; and several other nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly; three step-grandchildren, Beth (D.J.) McVay, Nikki (Chris) Patrick, and Wesley (Megan) White; and five step-great grandchildren who all called her “Granny D.” She is also survived by several special friends whom she loved dearly.
Funeral service: Monday, April 15, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the New Hope Worship Center with the Rev. Tim Beasley officiating and eulogy by Mary Beebe. She died as she lived, loving her God, loving her family and loving her friends.
Mrs. Crowe's body will be placed in the church from 1 p.m. until funeral hour for viewing and to offer condolences to the family. There will be no evening visitation or graveside service.
Pallbearers are Stephen Davis, Davis Jackson, John Davis, III, Scottie Morrison, Michael Fortson and Michael Steele.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
Doris Davis Crowe (4-13-2019)
