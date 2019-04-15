Alan Laurens Pentecost, 84, passed away April 10, 2019.
A native of Barrow County, Mr. Pentecost was the son of the late Glen and Bethel Jones Pentecost.
Funeral service: Saturday April 13, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Pentecost United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, April 12, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include siblings; John R. Pentecost and Carmen Hall.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Alan Laurens Pentecost (4-10-2019)
