Alan Laurens Pentecost (4-10-2019)

Alan Laurens Pentecost, 84, passed away April 10, 2019.

A native of Barrow County, Mr. Pentecost was the son of the late Glen and Bethel Jones Pentecost.

Funeral service: Saturday April 13, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Pentecost United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Friday, April 12, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Survivors include siblings; John R. Pentecost and Carmen Hall.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
