George Ernest Sailors (4-12-2019)

COMMERCE - George Ernest Sailors, 89, Commerce, died Friday, April 12, 2019 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Sailors was born in Commerce to the late, Robert “Bob” Brantley and Gertrude Hood Sailors. Mr. Sailors was a member of Harmony Christian Church, was a retired truck driver for Chicago Southern, and a U.S. Army veteran. In addition to his parents, Mr. Sailors was also preceded in death by his wife, Louise Barrett Sailors.
Mr. Sailors is survived by a number of nieces and nephews, Pam Gooch (Carl), Milledgeville, and great niece, Elizabeth Ruark (Will), Milledgeville, Jackie Barrett (Lynda), Commerce, Betty Anne Parks (Alan), Commerce, Larry Barrett (Laverne), Jefferson, Susan Gooch (Bobby), Jefferson, and Kathy Kennedy (Alan), Commerce; sisters-in-law, Edna Earl Potts (C.L.), Jefferson, Virginia Parker, Commerce, and Mildred Barrett, Commerce; and family friend, Amanda Payne, Commerce.
Funeral service: Sunday, April 14, 2019, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Payne officiating. interment following at Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home. Pallbearers are David Scoggins, Jeff Lord, Johnny Klugh, Floyd Butler, Will Ruark, Jackie Barrett, Larry Barrett, and Mike White.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Harmony Christian Church: P.O. Box 382, Commerce, 30529.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
