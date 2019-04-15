Boyd Martin, Sr. (4-11-2019)

JEFFERSON - Boyd Martin, Sr., 69, Jefferson, entered into rest Thursday, April 11, 2019.
Mr. Martin was born in Jefferson, a son of the late Hugh Bartow Martin and the late Nellie Mae Turpin Martin. Mr. Martin was retired from the Engineering Department of the University of Georgia. In addition to his parents, Mr. Martin is preceded by three sisters, Alviree “Cricket” Fields, Ealviree “Butch” Patterson, and Lilie Mae Grindle; and three brothers, Hugh Arthur “Hugh Boy," Bill and Charles Martin.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Shirley Hicks Martin, Jefferson, sons, Henry Martin and his wife Felicia, Athens, Brian Martin and Fiance Candy McWatters, Jefferson; daughters, Sherry Hawkes and her husband Michael, Danielsville and Melissa Bond and her husband James, Toccoa; 15 grandchildren, Jasmine, Jessica, Blake, Rebecca, Cody, Casadie, Vada, Sabrina, Allison, Brayden, Marissa, Faith, Destiny, Alexis and Madison; six great-grandchildren, Ava Grace, Joel, Jase, Asher, Mariah, Tianna and one on the way, Emma.
Mr. Martin was a very talented man and was a devoted husband and father.
Funeral service: Sunday, April 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Jimmy “Rodger” Peck officiating with burial to follow in the Woodbine Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Henry Martin, Brian Martin, Michael Hawkes, James Bond, Blake Martin, Cody Hawkes and Brayden Watkins.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson,706-367-5467 is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
