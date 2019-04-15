Terry Dale Horne (4-13-2019)

WINDER - Terry Dale Horne, 67, Winder, formerly of Brookhaven, passed away April 13, 2019, after losing his battle with multiple myeloma cancer. He was the youngest of eight children.
He was preceded in death by his wife Garie Watkins Horne; parents Hillery A. and Vera Jones Horne; sister Joyce Horne; and brother H. A. Horne, Jr.
Mr. Horne is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Michael and Kelly Horne, Douglasville; sisters Myrtice Horne Hamil, Auburn, Vernelle Horne Wilkie, Buford, Patricia Horne Williams, Buford, and Jenny Horne Pakdaman, Buford; brother and sister-in-law Billy and Tonie Chamison Horne, Marietta; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Born October 17, 1951, in Atlanta, Mr. Horne grew up in Brookhaven, attending Brookhaven Elementary and Cross Keys High schools. His working career included driving tractor trailers for many years, and eventually in the heating and air conditioning field. He had many dear friends at Pro-Tech Heating and Air Conditioning and treasured each of them.
Visitation to be held: At Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes and Crematory Buford Chapel on Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please join us as we celebrate his life.
On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes and Crematory, 201 Morningside Drive, Buford, 30518, 770-945-9999.
