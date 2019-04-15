Tammy Lynn Carmona (4-11-2019)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, April 15. 2019
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. - Tammy Lynn Carmona, 45, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Mission Hospital-Memorial Campus after a courageous battle with cancer.

Tammy was born in Commerce, on October 17, 1973. She was a member of Metavivor and METUP. Tammy also started Waynesville Rocks.

Tammy is survived by her loving husband of 12 years, Javier Carmona; her father, Terry Cooper (Joyce); her mother, Sandy Beck (Chris); sons, Kori Richardson (Emily), TJ Watkins, and James Johnston; daughter, Kristen Richardson; sister, Wendi Johnston (Dan); step-sister, Stacy Berry; step-brother Larry Carter; and grandchildren, Jaxon Richardson and Everlynn Richardson.

Funeral service: Sunday, April 14, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Garrett Funerals and Cremations with the Rev. Phillip Wyatt officiating. Burial to follow at Garrett-Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Family to receive friends: Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Garrett Funerals and Cremations.

Memorial contributions may be made to Little Pink Houses of Hope at 2442 Tribek Ct, Burlington, NC 27215.

A message of comfort may be left for the family and an online guest registry may be signed at www.garrettfuneralsandcremations.com
