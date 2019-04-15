Bobbie Jean Campbell McCarty (4-13-2019)

ELBERTON - Bobbie Jean Campbell McCarty, 78, Elberton, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Pruitt Healthcare at Spring Valley.
A native of Madison County, she was the daughter of the late Francis John Campbell and the late Gladys Alice Gooch Campbell. Mrs. McCarty had worked as an assembler at General Times for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David Randolph McCarty; brother, LeRoy Campbell; and grandparents, Lester and Mary Gooch.
Survivors include sisters, Kathleen Bennett, Athens, Katherine Hudson, Michigan, Fran “Betty” Brown, Michigan, Ruth Doyle, Loganville, Beverly Yarborough, Bogart, Teresa Abbott, Hull; brothers, Will Campbell, Hull, Dwayne Campbell, Statham and Danny Lee Campbell, Hull; grandsons, Reed McCarty, TyRayle McCarty and Briar Daniel-McCarty; and great-grandchildren, Aiden, Barrett and Ava.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to be announced.
Arrangements for Mrs. Bobbie Jean Campbell McCarty are in the care of Hicks Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Elberton.
