DANIELSVILLE - George Marvin Hunt, 91, Danielsville, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019.
Born in Paulding County, he was a son of the late Roy Marshburn Hunt and Evie Bullock Hunt. Mr. Hunt was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of Ila Baptist Church and the Madison County Men’s Breakfast Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Sherri Hanley, and one grandson.
Survivors include his wife, Mary L. Hunt; children, Dakota Hunt, Michael Hunt and Brenda Fortner; eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; brother, Elwood Hunt; sons-in-law, Marshall Hanley and Mike Addington.
Funeral service: Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Ila Baptist Church. Entombment will be private. Pallbearers will be Justin Hunt, Mike Addington, Blake Hanley, Colton Hunt, Wade Stevens, Marshall Hanley, Dallas Hunt, Trey Stevens and Hunter Stevens.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, April 17, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted, or in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ila Baptist Church, 73 Main Street, Danielsville, 30633.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
George Marvin Hunt (4-14-2019)
