Martha Carol Collett (4-14-2019)

Monday, April 15. 2019
ATHENS - Martha Carol Collett, 63, Athens, in the South Jackson community, went home to her loving God on Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Mrs. Collett was born in Duluth, a daughter to Mrs. Opal Patricia Knight Brady of Maysville, and the late Charles Ralph Brady. Mrs. Collett was a homemaker.

Survivors, including her mother, are her husband, William Lewis Collett, Athens; children, Gloria Sue Bates and her husband David, Commerce, Michael Collett and his wife April, Winterville, and Michelle Lynn Collett, Athens; sisters, Susie Brock, Buford, and Emma Willard, Maysville; brothers, Leonard Brady, Lawrenceville, Bill Brady, Jefferson, David Brady, Maysville, Alvin Brady, Maysville, and Joey Brady, Hoschton; grandchildren, Charles, Hunter, Benjamin, Brooke and Kyle; numerous nieces; nephews; and other family members survive.

Funeral service: Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Solid Rock Baptist Church with the Rev. Swayne Cochran officiating. The burial will follow in the Solid Rock Baptist Church Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Monday, April 15, 2019, from 6-9 p.m. and on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.

Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Highway Jefferson, 30549, 706-367-5467.

Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
