Stolen, stripped vehicle found in Hoschton

Wednesday, April 17. 2019
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were recently called after a stolen, stripped vehicle was found at a Hoschton location.

Officers were called for the report of theft by receiving a motor vehicle on Elmwood Rd. where a man found a vehicle down to the frame under a tarp in a shed and asked officers to see if it was stolen. They confirmed it had been stolen out of Hall County.

