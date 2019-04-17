Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were recently called after a stolen, stripped vehicle was found at a Hoschton location.
Officers were called for the report of theft by receiving a motor vehicle on Elmwood Rd. where a man found a vehicle down to the frame under a tarp in a shed and asked officers to see if it was stolen. They confirmed it had been stolen out of Hall County.
For this and other area crime stories, see the April 17 issue of The Braselton News.
Stolen, stripped vehicle found in Hoschton
