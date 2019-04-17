Reveille hearing tabled

Hall County planners recently voted to table a hearing on zoning changes for a major proposed development in the Braselton area.
The Hall County Planning Commission will now hear Reveille Development Partners' request on May 20 after tabling the hearing on April 15. Steve Gilliam, who spoke for the applicant, said the deferral will give developers time to meet with neighborhood groups that want to discuss the proposal.
Developers are requesting zoning changes on the former "Atlanta Riverwalk" property on 509 acres off Hwy. 211 at Union Church Rd. According to the Hall County staff report, the proposed development changes include "the reduction of commercial/retail space and an increase of residential units for the neighborhood." The new plan eliminates the theater, convention center, one of the hotels and a grocery store that were proposed in the former Riverwalk.
For the full story, see the April 17 issue of The Braselton News.
