Commerce Primary School will have a new principal in the summer, but she won’t have far to go. Cara Lindsey, principal at Commerce Elementary School for three years, will be the principal at both schools – the elementary and primary school – after Susan Tolbert, CPS principal, resigned.
Lindsey came to the Commerce City Schools in the 2016-17 year. She has been principal for three years.
Lindsey will have two assistant principals. Mandy Lund has been in the same position at the primary school and Dawn Gary has been in the same job at the elementary school.
For the full story, see the April 17 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Lindsey to head two Commerce schools
