Softball: Knights rout King's Academy in game one of quarterfinal series

After being swept and dominated in the GICAA semifinals by The King’s Academy (TKA) last season, the Bethlehem Christian Academy softball team prepared all offseason and all of this season for a rematch.
The Knights got their opportunity this week, as they were matched up with TKA in the first round of the eight-team state tournament, and exacted some revenge, cruising to a 23-3, three-inning rout Tuesday afternoon in game one in a best-of-three series at the Winder-Barrow Baseball/Softball Complex. The series was scheduled to continue with game two at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, with an if-necessary third game to follow immediately afterward.
Tuesday’s game was over not long after it got started. TKA, the No. 2 seed from Region 1, drew first blood on a bases-loaded bunt single in the top of the first inning. But the Knights (11-0), the No. 1 seed from Region 2, exploded for 13 runs in their half of the first and then poured on 10 more in the second. Sophomore Clancy Bourbeau went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and five RBIs and picked up the win in the circle. Taylor Buckner went 2-for-2 with a double, a pair of walks and drove in five, while Olivia Morgan went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs and Jadyn Goddard added two hits and an RBI.
“We thought about them all year long — over the summer and fall and going into January and preseason practice,” BCA coach Michael Clarke said after the win. “We showed up ready to play today and hopefully we can get that same kind of performance (Wednesday) and then go from there. We’ve got a really good group of girls.”
BCA resurrected its varsity softball program last spring after a five-year hiatus and went 12-3 with a team that had no seniors. With virtually the whole team back this year, the Knights have been rolling.
“We’ve got three amazing senior leaders,” Clarke said, adding that Kaleigh Roseland has committed to Thomas University. “We’ve got a great sophomore class that leads us as well. We’re really talented athletically and speed-wise. They’re definitely a ‘we over me’ team. They don’t care about the stats. They’re just a fun group of girls to coach.”
With the program’s numbers increasing, after this season BCA plans to compete this fall in GISA, where all of the school’s other athletic teams participate.
But for the time being, the Knights are locked in on pursuing a GICAA state championship with the motto, “Focused, but not finished.”
If the Knights can close out TKA, they would host either Skipstone Academy or Covington Academy in the semifinals, which would begin Monday. They would also host the state championship April 27 if they advance that far.
BCA previously beat Skipstone 15-7 on March 25.
“All of the teams left are pretty good,” Clarke said. “We’ve played a couple already that are in the playoffs and have had some success, but that’s why you play the games. You just never know. But we’re going to be ready and our fans will be here.
“The support here for the softball program has been amazing.”
