Baseball: BC ready for region finale with Elbert Co.

Last season, the Banks County Leopards didn’t make the Class AA state playoffs.
This season, not only are the Leopards on the verge of a playoff berth, but a sweep this Friday over Elbert County clinches the No. 1 seed for the state playoffs and the region title for the Leopards.
“Elbert County will be a great test for us as we prepare for the playoffs,” head coach Peyton Hart said. “They have a rich culture for winning and playing hard, tough kids and they are extremely well-coached.
“I have a lot of respect for Coach (Lance) Ingram and his staff. We are excited for the challenge.”
Like his group does every week, Hart said the Leopards will keep working on the “fundamentals” to make sure the team is prepared for Friday.
“Our staff feels it’s important for us to continue to do the things well that we have been,” Hart said, “throwing strikes, playing defense and battling offensively at the plate.”
In the two meetings last season, the Leopards stood toe-to-toe with Elbert County but fell short 7-6 and 4-3. Hart, though, isn’t one to look at last year’s game as an indicator of how this year’s meetings will go.
“Last year doesn’t mean a whole lot to us,” Hart said. “We are a different team this year, and so are they.
“Our experience so far this year has paid more dividends than last year. Our staff continues to feel that we are improving and we will try to do that this week as well.”
