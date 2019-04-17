Baseball: Wildcats’ late rally comes up short against Dacula

The Apalachee baseball team did not go away gently Monday night and nearly erased a five-run deficit in the bottom of the seventh inning. But Dacula center fielder Zach Devries made a diving catch on a line drive off the bat of AJ Forbing with a man on base for the final out, preserving a 5-3 victory for the Falcons in the first of a crucial three-game series this week between the two teams to close out the regular season.
With the win and a Habersham Central loss at Lanier on Monday, Dacula (12-14, 7-6 region) moved into second place by itself in the region standings, while the Wildcats (14-13, 5-8) dropped back into a tie with Lanier (10-16, 5-8) for the fourth and final state playoff spot.
Apalachee does own the tie-breaker over Lanier after taking two out of three against the Longhorns last week and was in a position to clinch its first-ever playoff berth Wednesday with a win at Dacula and a Lanier loss at Habersham.
“We’ve got to take care of what we can control,” Apalachee third-year coach Allan Bailey said after Monday’s loss. “We’re in a good spot owning the tie-breaker (over Lanier), but ultimately we’ve got to have more passion and fire than we did tonight. Hopefully that’s the case Wednesday.”
The Wildcats had been sound defensively throughout the year, but that was not the case Monday as they committed five errors, which helped Dacula score five runs in the first three innings. Starting pitcher Hunter Parks also uncharacteristically struggled with control, walking three and hitting three while giving up five runs (three earned) on three hits and lasting just three innings.
The Falcons got their first two runs in the top of the first. Parks hit Jojo Lopez with two outs to put two runners on base and extend the inning, and Jackson Smith hit a two-run, opposite-field triple to left. Dacula pushed across two more runs in the second with the aid of three Wildcat errors and a walk and then used a walk and a pair of hit batsmen in the third to scratch out another run.
“We came out dead today, gave them some runs early and it was hard for us to battle back,” Bailey said. “I’ve got to do a better job getting them ready to play. At this stage of the season, we’ve got to be able to be at our very best if we want to make the playoffs.”
Meanwhile, the Wildcats’ offense struggled to mount anything for the first six innings against Falcon starter Gage Felton, loading the bases in the second before Felton forced a popout to end the threat.
Apalachee’s bats finally came alive in the seventh. Austin Holbrook reached on a one-out error and then scored on a double in the left-center field gap by Jake Hopkins. After a Luke Woodall single and fielder’s choice groundout made it 5-2, Parks hit a ringing double off the wall to bring in Woodall, cutting the deficit to 5-3 and bringing the tying run to the plate in Forbing. Forbing hit the ball on the screws, but Devries laid out and made a spectacular grab to end it.
Bailey credited junior Chris Miller with keeping the Wildcats in the game. After Parks departed, Miller pitched a hitless four innings, allowing only a hit batsman and striking out a pair.
“I’m proud of him coming in and throwing the way he did,” Bailey said of Miller. “He’s got a real gamer attitude. He works hard and puts in the time and effort, and he kept us in a ballgame that could have easily gotten out of hand the way we were playing.”
The series was scheduled to resume Wednesday evening, and Bailey planned to turn to senior right-hander Alex Cook on the mound to get the Wildcats back on track in their biggest game of the year to date. Cook has been lights out the last two weeks and threw a complete-game no-hitter with four walks and homered in a 5-0 win over Lanier on April 10. The Georgia Gwinnett College signee has now tossed 16 straight scoreless innings dating back to a March 27 outing against Winder-Barrow and is now 6-3 on the year with a 1.82 ERA, 0.944 WHIP and 85 strikeouts in 54 innings of work.
“He was lights out (in the no-hitter) and showed there’s times where he can put the team on his shoulders and almost do it all by himself,” Bailey said of Cook. “He knew that was a big series for us to win, and he’s given us some of the absolute best starts we could ask for. Hopefully we’ll get another good outing from him.”
