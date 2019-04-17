Track and Field: Teams take part in Leopard Classic

The Banks County High School track and field teams finished third and fourth, respectively, at last Friday’s Leopard Classic at Banks County High School.
The teams got individual wins from Shaylyn Bailey in the discus. Her throw of 104-4 is the new school record, according to head coach Will Foster. Wes Ledford (2:04.86) finished first in the 800-meter run, while Griffin Stephens (10:08.22) finished first in the 3,200-meter run. Sean Hall (12-0) finished first in pole vault.
Oglethorpe, Rabun and Union counties were the region teams that competed at the meet. Other teams that competed included Jackson, Lumpkin and Madison counties, as well as East Jackson and Riverside Military Academy.
Other top finishers included a second-place finish by Emily Adams in pole vault and Kyler Parten in the high jump. Stephens paced the third-place finishers with his run in the 1,600-meter run. John Coggins finished third in the high jump. Ledford finished third in the triple jump and Jackson Ramey finished third in discus. Taylor Speed finished third in both the shot put and discus, and Anna Parker finished third in the 3,200-meter run.
