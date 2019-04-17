The 14th annual Golf for Life tournament is set for April 27 at Double Oaks Golf Club on Hwy. 98 in Commerce.
Proceeds from the tournament will help Franklin Life Pregnancy Resource Center’s efforts to provide assistance for women and their families with unexpected pregnancies.
The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. The format is a four-person team Lauderdale. Entry fees are $65 per person or $260 per team, which includes lunch after the tournament. Prizes will be awarded for longest drive and closest-to-the-pin. The first, second and third-place teams will also receive awards.
Hole sponsorship is available at a minimum of $50.
For more information about the tournament, contact Tina Brock at 706-498-4584 or Jerome Hill 706-498-0197. Contact Brock for information on hole sponsorship. Team information can be mailed to franklinlifeprc@aol.com.
14th annual Golf for Life tournament ahead
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry