Herb firm moving to Jefferson

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, April 17. 2019
Updated: 3 hours ago
A national high-tech herb-growing company is reportedly moving to Jefferson.

According to a report in the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Shenandoah Growers is closing its Atlanta location and moving to Jackson County. Local sources say the location is in the former Fresh Frozen Foods facility on Washington St. in Jefferson.

The company has been advertising to hire workers for its Jefferson location, positions that include herb packers, a maintenance associate, drivers, an office coordinator and a food safety specialist among other positions.

The firm is headquartered in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and grows organic herbs in indoor greenhouses using bionic growing methods. It has locations around the country.
