BASEBALL: Tigers look to end regular season on positive note

Since the start of April, the Commerce Tigers have had a mixed bag of play.
The team went 1-1 in last week's action. The Tigers defeated Towns County 10-3 then fell to Hebron Christian 13-9.
"We played well for the most part last week," head coach Steve Cotrell said. "Hebron was one of those games where they made the adjustment sooner than we did at the plate.
"It was not pretty statistically from the pitching side. It was a game in which we have to learn to adapt to the situation when on the mound and move forward."
The regular season ends on Thursday with a trip to Riverside Military Academy. Then, the Tigers wait to see if they will have a berth in the Class A Public state playoffs and a potential bye in the first round.
According to the Georgia Dugout Preview poll from April 13, the Tigers are just outside the top 10 in the Class A Public rankings. The top-eight teams receive a bye in the first round of the playoffs.
In order, though, for the Tigers to be sharp to end the season going into the playoffs, Cotrell said they have to get back to one thing: fundamentals.
"Back to the fundamentals and little things," Cotrell said. "Hitting with two strikes, pitchers varying looks, etc. Get a couple days in of things that will win the 1-2 run ball games."
•Hebron Christian 13, Commerce 9: The Tigers accounted for 10 hits in the four-run loss. Leading 4-1 in the bottom of the third, the Tigers watched the three-run lead quickly turn into a two-run deficit as Hebron struck for five runs. Hebron then backed it up in the fourth inning with seven more runs to take a 13-4 lead. The Tigers scored five runs in the top of the seventh, but the rally fell short. Kody Mintz led the way with three hits. Colby Rogers and Jacob Welch had two hits apiece. Welch also had three RBIs.
•Commerce 10, Towns County 3: Tied at 1-1 in the top of the third, the Tigers scored two runs to take a 3-1 lead. The advantage only grew from there as the Tigers scored one run in the fourth and six in the fifth to take a 10-1 lead after five innings. The Tigers totaled 11 hits in the game. Mintz, Chandler Martin and TJ Trudnak led the way with two hits apiece. Welch, Mintz and Hayden Hutto had an RBI apiece. Nate Ray pitched five innings and recorded five strikeouts.
BASEBALL: Tigers look to end regular season on positive note
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry