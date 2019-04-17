Region 8-AAA baseball title to be decided Thursday

A series between Jefferson and Morgan County that likely many expected would decide the Region 8-AAA title will do just that.
The teams will play a Thursday doubleheader (moved up from Friday due to potential rain) at Jefferson starting at 5 p.m. (The series started with a single game Tuesday at Morgan County with the Dragons winning 5-3).
“We looked at the schedule at the start of the year and thought this one might mean something, and it does,” Jefferson coach Tommy Knight said. “But all of them mean something … all of them are big. Of course, the team’s going to be good that we’re playing, and we’re a good baseball team, as well.”
The Dragons need to win one of the two games Thursday to clinch their fifth region title in the last seven years. Both teams are 15-1 in region play. Jefferson (22-1) is ranked No. 1 in Class AAA, while Morgan County (22-6) is No. 3.
A high-profile pairing to close the regular season, heading into the state playoffs, should generate a lot of energy, according to Knight.
“You like to go into the last week with it meaning something because the next week it definitely means something,” Knight said.
Jefferson entered the series coming off a three-game sweep of Franklin County, which presented some challenging moments for the Dragons.
The team rallied from one-run deficits in its pair of wins in a Thursday doubleheader to close the series.
Jefferson trailed the first game 7-6 in the fourth inning before scoring six unanswered runs to win the game.
“I’m not glad it did (happen), but I’m glad we were in that situation and that handled it the right way,” Knight said.
The Dragons homered twice in the victory with Zac Corbin (2-for-3, two RBIs) and Lane Watkins (1-for-3, two RBIs) both going deep.
Trey McEver went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Mason Cooper (1-for-4) also drove in three runs. Sammy Elegreet went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Jefferson trailed the second game Thursday 2-1 until the bottom of the sixth when it scored four runs to take a 5-2 lead. The Dragons then held off Franklin County — who scored two runs in the final inning — to close out the sweep.
Derek Vaughn threw the first five frames, allowing seven hits, two runs (both earned) and a walk with four strikeouts. Corbin earned the win, throwing the final two innings. He allowed three hits and two runs (none earned) with three strikeouts. An error in the inning helped Franklin County plate its two runs.
“The bottom line was that we got it done, and our guys figured out a way to win a ball game,” Knight said. “In playoff time, that’s what they’re going to happen. They’re not going to be runaway ball games.”
In the series opener last Wednesday, Jefferson benefitted from a strong start from Watkins, who threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing four hits, one earned run and five walks. He struck out five batters. He outdueled Franklin County’s Blake Wehunt, who struck out 12 batters over 5 2/3 innings but gave up four earned runs on five hits.
“Lane threw the ball well again,” Knight said. “Every time out, he’s giving us a chance to win. That’s all you ask out of your No. 1 (starting pitcher). He faced a really tough guy. The Wehunt kid is really good. He throws the ball really hard.”
Jefferson jumped on the Lions with three quick runs in the first inning. Mason Cooper (2-for-3) doubled home a run and Ryan Godfrey (2-for-2) followed with a two-run single. Jefferson carried a 3-0 lead until the fourth inning when Franklin County scored its only run.
Knight came away from the series impressed with the Lions, who entered the week still fighting for a playoff spot.
“They’re a lot better than their record,” Knight said. “They’ve got some talented baseball players, and they played three really, really good games.”
Having been tested and emerging with three wins should help prep Jefferson for what lies ahead.
“I told our guys after the last ball game, ‘that was a playoff-type atmosphere,’” Knight said. “Really back-and-forth ball games, intense, both teams were playing really well. I’m glad we were in that kind of series.”
Region 8-AAA baseball title to be decided Thursday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry