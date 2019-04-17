BASEBALL: Eagles look to make history this week

An already-special season for East Jackson has a chance to be a groundbreaking one.
A sweep from the Eagle baseball team against Monroe Area this week would lock-up the team’s first-ever state-tournament berth. The program started in 2008.
“We’ve got a chance to do something that’s hasn’t ever been done at East Jackson,” Eagle coach Tedd Sims said.
But there’s more history to be had: Three wins this week would set a school record for wins in a season.
The critical series with Monroe Area has already started. Game 1 was played this past Tuesday, with East Jackson winning 5-4. The series will conclude with a doubleheader Thursday at Monroe Area, starting at 5 p.m.
East Jackson (11-13, 6-10) controls its own destiny, with two wins Thursday clinching the fourth and final spot out of Region 8-AAA for the state tournament.
Should the Eagles drop a game in the series, it would also need Franklin County to lose one as well in its series against Hart County.
If East Jackson were drop two games and finish in a three-way tie with Jackson County and Franklin County at 6-12, the Eagles would win the tiebreaker based on a 4-2 record versus those two teams.
Three losses would lock the Eagles out of the state tournament.
East Jackson faces a Monroe Area team that entered the series with an 0-15 mark in region play and a 4-20 record but is dangerous according to Sims.
“They’ve been playing pretty good ball,” he said. “Their record doesn’t really show it, but one of the things I always tell our guys is you don’t ever underestimate your opponent.”
The Eagles will try to bounce back from a trio off losses — two of which were lopsided — to third-ranked Morgan County. East Jackson lost 11-0 last Wednesday at home, followed up by 9-5 and 12-2 losses Thursday at Morgan County.
“They were definitely a juggernaut,” Sims said. “We threw probably seven to eight different pitchers at them, changed locations, changed speed. Everything they hit was just square on the barrel. Definitely, by far, the best hitting team we’ve seen.”
Sims found positives in the final two games, though, saying the team put together some good at bats. It also posted four runs against Bulldog ace Ethan Stamps. East Jackson had five doubles in the 9-5 loss on Thursday. Halton Hardy went 3-for-3 in that game with two doubles while Jarrett Pursley was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Hardy then went 2-for-3 in the nightcap.
“Basically, on Wednesday, I didn’t really sense a whole lot of fight in our guys,” Sims said. “I was really proud of the way they fought (Thursday) night.”
And the coach doesn’t think it will be hard to motivate his players for what lies ahead this week.
“Yeah, I don’t think it would be,” Sims said. “ … I have them all write down goals at the beginning of the year. The majority of the kids’ team goal was to make the state playoffs. This is the first time since I’ve been here that we go into last week of the region and we’ve actually have a chance and control our own destiny.
Sims added, “That’s a good feeling, but again we’ve just got to go out there and execute.”
